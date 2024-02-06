Stunning new jobs report

The new jobs report is not all good news for it likely raises the prospect of a new interest rate hike next month, say some economic forecasters, who insist the Federal Reserve is singularly focused on lowering the nation's inflation rate to its desired 2% target.

U.S. unemployment rate for last month held steady at 3.8%, which is near historic lows.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.