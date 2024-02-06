Stunning new jobs report

U.S. employers added 336,000 jobs in September, the Labor Department reported Friday, Oct. 6 — shattering a prediction of only 170,000 by analysts.
September's numbers report represents the strongest monthly gain since January.
"The U.S. labor market is emphatically shrugging off fears of a recession within the next few months," reported USA Today.
The new jobs report is not all good news for it likely raises the prospect of a new interest rate hike next month, say some economic forecasters, who insist the Federal Reserve is singularly focused on lowering the nation's inflation rate to its desired 2% target.
U.S. unemployment rate for last month held steady at 3.8%, which is near historic lows.
