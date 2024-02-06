All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessOctober 10, 2023

Stunning new jobs report

U.S. employers added 336,000 jobs in September, the Labor Department reported Friday, Oct. 6 — shattering a prediction of only 170,000 by analysts. September's numbers report represents the strongest monthly gain since January. "The U.S. labor market is emphatically shrugging off fears of a recession within the next few months," reported USA Today...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Submitted
Submitted

U.S. employers added 336,000 jobs in September, the Labor Department reported Friday, Oct. 6 — shattering a prediction of only 170,000 by analysts.

September's numbers report represents the strongest monthly gain since January.

"The U.S. labor market is emphatically shrugging off fears of a recession within the next few months," reported USA Today.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The new jobs report is not all good news for it likely raises the prospect of a new interest rate hike next month, say some economic forecasters, who insist the Federal Reserve is singularly focused on lowering the nation's inflation rate to its desired 2% target.

U.S. unemployment rate for last month held steady at 3.8%, which is near historic lows.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 31
Apple Unveils New M4 Powered iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro...
BusinessOct. 31
Tractor Supply Kicks Off 2024 FFA Future Leaders Scholarship...
BusinessOct. 29
7 steps to forecasting your cash flow needs in retirement
BusinessOct. 28
Restaurant, salon among new businesses coming to Cape Girard...
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy