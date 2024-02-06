Study lists careers with best return on investment

And so it begins.

For the 149th consecutive year, classes begin this week at Third District Normal School, now known as Southeast Missouri State University.

Students from across the country and several nations around the world have come to Cape Girardeau in search of knowledge, just as I did 48 years ago.

I was a 17-year-old wide-eyed freshman back in August of 1973. For the first time in my life, I was living "on my own." My address that first year was Room 703 of Towers South. (Funny how I can remember my room number, but not my roommate's name, although I do recall we both marched in Leroy Mason's Golden Eagles band; he was a saxophonist while I played trombone.)

Looking back on my college years, I honestly say I was not focused on a career after graduation. As a sophomore, I joined a fraternity and became involved in some campus organizations, one of which was The Capaha Arrow (as the student newspaper was known then), where I discovered a modest writing ability and served as editor-in-chief my senior year.

I think my objective at the time was simply to earn a degree, any degree, and see where it might take me. Geographically speaking, it initially took me about six blocks down Broadway to the Southeast Missourian, where, in 1978, I began working in sports and circulation before becoming a "beat" reporter, covering crime and City Hall. My career also led me across the street to KFVS and across town to Saint Francis Medical Center before I made my way "east" again with stops at Southeast Hospital and the SEMO Alumni Relations office before ultimately returning to where my career began, here at the Missourian.

For me, college was more of an "experience" and not an "investment." After all, tuition back then was only a few hundred dollars a semester. I graduated from Southeast with zero student debt (although it did take 10 years to pay off my graduate school loan).

For students today, though, it's a different story. According to the website www.educationdata.org, the average cost of a college education in the United States is now $35,720 per student per year. The cost has tripled since 2000 and has an annual growth rate of about 6.8%.

Of course, that cost can vary if you're talking about public universities versus private schools, but considering room and board, student loan interest rates, loss of income during a four-year (or longer) college career, and other factors, the ultimate price of the average bachelor's degree can run into the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Which brings me to return on investment, or ROI. Last week, I came across a new study examining the college programs giving students the best "bang for their buck."

The study, published earlier this month by a not-for-profit think tank called Third Way, calculated the time it takes students to recoup their postsecondary education costs based on earnings typical graduates make in various careers. Program-level data from the U.S. Department of Education allowed Third Way to determine the ROI typical students received from specific college programs from which they graduated.

The resulting data "gives those considering a postsecondary credential — as well as policymakers, researchers, and taxpayers — more actionable data about where students should be investing their time and money if they hope to increase their economic mobility," according to Third Way.

According to Third Way, the fields of study giving bachelor's degree graduates the best opportunity to recoup their educational investment in five years or less are in the areas related to nursing, engineering, construction management, quality control/safety technologies and dental services.

On the other end of the spectrum, Third Way's study ranked the following educational programs as having the lowest ROI — music; fine and studio arts; anthropology; ecology, evolution, systematics, and population biology; religious studies; film/video and photographic arts; visual and performing arts; zoology/animal biology; dance; and drama/theater arts and stagecraft.

(Apparently my fields of study — marketing and communications — fell somewhere between the high and low ROI lists.)

According to Third Way, college programs at public institutions, such as Southeast, offer the highest likelihood graduates will be able to recoup their educational investment within five to 10 years after graduation.