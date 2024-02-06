Study: Cape among best places to start a business

Cape Girardeau is one of the best small cities in the nation to start a business.

So says a new report released last week in advance of National Small Business Week, observed during the first week in May.

The report, based on a recent study by the personal financial website WalletHub, ranked more than 1,300 American cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 on a variety of metrics such as business climate, the availability of resources such as labor and financing, and the overall cost of doing business in each community.

WalletHub's calculations listed Cape Girardeau 45th out of 1,337 communities.

"It is certainly nice to be recognized for a positive business environment by an independent source," commented John Mehner, president of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, when told of the ranking.

"Business startups play an important role in economic development and one that will only increase in the future," he said.

Using a weighted formula for calculating rankings, out of a maximum score of 100 points, Cape Girardeau had a score of 58.77, just ahead of 46th place Gladstone, Missouri, which had a composite score of 58.76, and just behind Sandy, Utah, in 44th place, which had a score of 58.81.

The best small city to start a business, according to the study, is St. George, Utah, which scored 67.67 out of a possible 100 points.