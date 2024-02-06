Students get down to business at Jackson job fair

Students poured into the Jackson Senior High School Events Center like a wave, filtering among the various booths and displays to learn more about potential job opportunities. This was the Job Opportunities in Business event, or JOB, where some might learn about the careers they'll embark on for the rest of their lives.

"It's kind of a captured audience with 1,800 potential candidates to hire. These employers are looking for part-time, full-time, interns for their respective businesses," said Brian Gerau, the executive director of Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber of Commerce partnered with Jackson School District for the second year in a row to organize the job fair. This year's event lasted from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29. A different class of students visited every hour.

About 45 area employers handed out pamphlets, applications, candy and souvenirs to the visiting students. Midamerica Hotels proved one of the more popular booths because of the Burger King crowns they were giving away.

"I love visiting with the kids ... I like the atmosphere. We're hoping to look for some prospective employees and maybe get them accustomed to what it takes to interview and do a successful job search," said Elizabeth Seesing, who works in HR loss prevention for the company.

Manufacturing manager Tony Wilson of Delta Companies Inc. speaks with students about his business. Representatives from a wide array of businesses, all members of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, showed students what their careers are all about. Christopher Borro

Midamerica Hotels participated in last year's JOB and regularly has workers attend other regional job fairs.

Nathan and Amy Chiles of Main Key Realty, meanwhile, have done career fairs at colleges before, but Wednesday was their first time participating in one at a high school.

Amy Chiles credited the Chamber of Commerce with making it possible for her and her husband to connect with the high school students.

"They're always offering great opportunities, and we like to take advantage where we can," she said. "I love getting out and just telling people about real estate and how to get involved, so I just thought this was a great opportunity."