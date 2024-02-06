Students get down to business at Jackson job fair

Students poured into the Jackson Senior High School Events Center like a wave, filtering among the various booths and displays to learn more about potential job opportunities. This was the Job Opportunities in Business event, or JOB, where some might learn about the careers they'll embark on for the rest of their lives.
"It's kind of a captured audience with 1,800 potential candidates to hire. These employers are looking for part-time, full-time, interns for their respective businesses," said Brian Gerau, the executive director of Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber of Commerce partnered with Jackson School District for the second year in a row to organize the job fair. This year's event lasted from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29. A different class of students visited every hour.
About 45 area employers handed out pamphlets, applications, candy and souvenirs to the visiting students. Midamerica Hotels proved one of the more popular booths because of the Burger King crowns they were giving away.
"I love visiting with the kids ... I like the atmosphere. We're hoping to look for some prospective employees and maybe get them accustomed to what it takes to interview and do a successful job search," said Elizabeth Seesing, who works in HR loss prevention for the company.
Midamerica Hotels participated in last year's JOB and regularly has workers attend other regional job fairs.
Nathan and Amy Chiles of Main Key Realty, meanwhile, have done career fairs at colleges before, but Wednesday was their first time participating in one at a high school.
Amy Chiles credited the Chamber of Commerce with making it possible for her and her husband to connect with the high school students.
"They're always offering great opportunities, and we like to take advantage where we can," she said. "I love getting out and just telling people about real estate and how to get involved, so I just thought this was a great opportunity."
Gerau said the primary goal of the event is to help students learn about local employment opportunities.
"The key is, we want to keep local talent local," Gerau said. "If they know there's a great employer in their backyard, where they can stay in Jackson, make a good living, have a good quality of life ... it's perfect to keep all those students here. They just need to know about the opportunities they have in Jackson."
Junior Lucas Skidmore said he wanted to stay in the Jackson area and enter the workforce once he graduates.
"As a high schooler, I'm looking for job opportunities that aren't college-related that I can go into straight out, because I'm starting to realize that there are really good opportunities that aren't reliant on college diplomas," he said.
Other students expressed the importance of career fairs for students who don't plan on pursuing higher education.
"Right now, personally for me, I am probably going to college, but I think it's good that students should be able to see what kind of opportunities are out there," junior Tommy Lane said.
He added many young people don't know what to do with their lives yet and the job fair can give them some good ideas.
"The saying is 'knowledge is power'. I think that has merit, especially in this case because with this, this could change your whole life," Lane said.
