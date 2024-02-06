Student loan repayments resume this month

U.S. Department of Education is reminding student loan borrowers it's time to pay up.
After a more than three-year break from payments, debt repayment is resuming in October for borrowers who collectively owe more than $1 trillion in loans.
Student loan repayments were paused in March 2020, when former President Donald Trump issued the first of many pauses during the pandemic.
Borrowers will get a bill, with payment amount and due date, at least 21 days before the due date.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.