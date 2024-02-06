Student-athlete progress at SEMO

Brady Barke, director of athletics at Southeast Missouri State University since 2015, touted the athletic successes of SEMO student athletes during remarks Friday, Jan. 20, before attendees of Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's Business Breakfast at Jackson Civic Center.

"Since 2019, we've won 18 [Ohio Valley] Conference championships, a women's gymnastics collegiate national championship and our first-ever OVC Commissioner's Cup," Barke said.