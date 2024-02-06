Cape Girardeau County has begun 2022 with the best general sales tax receipts in the last five years.

County Treasurer Roger Hudson announced the county received $682,787.17 in February in its sales-tax account from the Missouri Department of Revenue — pushing the year-to-date total to $1,410,287.79, a 15.1% increase from the same point in 2021.

Hudson's office reported the county's Proposition 1 revenue this month, primarily funding road and bridge work, was $727,458.70, the best February total since 2007. Year to date $1,410,246.40 has been received for Prop. 1.