Cape Girardeau County has begun 2022 with the best general sales tax receipts in the last five years.
County Treasurer Roger Hudson announced the county received $682,787.17 in February in its sales-tax account from the Missouri Department of Revenue — pushing the year-to-date total to $1,410,287.79, a 15.1% increase from the same point in 2021.
Hudson's office reported the county's Proposition 1 revenue this month, primarily funding road and bridge work, was $727,458.70, the best February total since 2007. Year to date $1,410,246.40 has been received for Prop. 1.
The county's law enforcement and public safety tax, approved by voters June 2, 2020, brought in $725,299.05 in February (year to date: $1,401,977.80). The YTD figure is 17.6% ahead of 2021's pace.
The county's use tax on out-of-state and online purchases, taxed at the same rate as the county's total tax rate, did not fare as well as a year ago, bringing in $328,137 in February, a 15.4% decline from February 2021 -- perhaps indicative of a greater level of purchasing from bricks-and-mortar stores as the U.S. emerges slowly from the pandemic.
For the year-to-date, the use tax and for the year has generated $565,784.04, representing a 1.2% increase from the same period in 2021.
