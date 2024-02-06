Strickland retires from engineering firm
Strickland Engineering will hold an open house retirement reception in honor of founder Thomas Strickland from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the company's offices at 113 W. Main St., Suite 1, in uptown Jackson.
Strickland, who is in business with his sons — Mark and Brian — won the 2019 R.A. Fulenwider Meritorious Community Service Award from the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce. Strickland Engineering launched in 1979. The public is invited.
