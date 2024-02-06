Streaming service best deal

Apple TV+ remains the least expensive major streaming service, among advertising-free plans, at $4.99 per month, according to Insider online magazine.
Netflix's standard plan has the highest monthly charge of all streamers at $15.49. California-based Netflix, founded in 1997, recently raised prices, as did Disney+.
Combined, the nine major streaming services would cost consumers about $95 per month for the all-access ad-free plans.
Hulu and HBO Max each cost $14.99 per month.
Less expensive monthly plans are Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Discovery+ at $8.99, $7.99 and $6.99, respectively.
