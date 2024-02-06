Streaming service best deal

All sections
BusinessOctober 24, 2022

Apple TV+ remains the least expensive major streaming service, among advertising-free plans, at $4.99 per month, according to Insider online magazine. Netflix's standard plan has the highest monthly charge of all streamers at $15.49. California-based Netflix, founded in 1997, recently raised prices, as did Disney+...

Jeff Long
Apple TV+ remains the least expensive major streaming service, among advertising-free plans, at $4.99 per month, according to Insider online magazine.

Netflix's standard plan has the highest monthly charge of all streamers at $15.49. California-based Netflix, founded in 1997, recently raised prices, as did Disney+.

Combined, the nine major streaming services would cost consumers about $95 per month for the all-access ad-free plans.

Hulu and HBO Max each cost $14.99 per month.

Less expensive monthly plans are Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Discovery+ at $8.99, $7.99 and $6.99, respectively.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

