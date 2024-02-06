Streaming service best deal

Apple TV+ remains the least expensive major streaming service, among advertising-free plans, at $4.99 per month, according to Insider online magazine.

Netflix's standard plan has the highest monthly charge of all streamers at $15.49. California-based Netflix, founded in 1997, recently raised prices, as did Disney+.

Combined, the nine major streaming services would cost consumers about $95 per month for the all-access ad-free plans.