Strategic plan commences under new Perry County EDA chief

Launching strategic plans are almost foundational for 21st century organizations, particularly when there is new leadership.

Anheuser-Busch InBev CEO Michael Doukeris, within 5 months of taking the helm of the world's beer behemoth — responsible for 25% of the industry's total revenue — began writing a 10-year strategic plan to guide the company.

Doukeris's thoughts are captured in December's Fortune magazine.

"While everybody is thinking short term, I was really thinking 10 years [ahead] and thinking, 'What are the small things consumers want to do today that will be very big a decade down the road?'"

Perry County

Crystal Jones

Crystal Jones became executive director of Perry County Economic Development Authority (EDA) in May.

Jones is a Poplar Bluff, Missouri, native, who earned her undergraduate degree at Southeast Missouri State University and a MBA from William Woods University in Fulton, Missouri.

True to the pattern, Jones's organization — including the county's eight-member EDA board — is beginning its own strategic planning process this week.

"We have hired a consultant, Rob O'Brien from the Joplin (Missouri) area, and he's going to walk us through some short-term goals. The mission and mandate of [Perry County] EDA is something we really have to define. In general, we work with expanding and relocating companies who want to consider Perryville or Perry County home," said Jones, who began her career in economic development a dozen years ago with Ozark Foothills Regional Planning Commission and has also logged employment time with her alma mater, in what used to be known as SEMO's Office of Economic and Business Engagement.