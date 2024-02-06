Stooges Restaurant in Jackson for sale

Stooges Restaurant, a 2,159-square-foot restaurant on .62 acres at 507 W. Main St. in Jackson, is for sale with an asking price of $439,900.
Included in the sale is the building, business and land.
Rodney Barnes, who bought the eatery in 2018, is a 30-year law enforcement veteran who spent 22 years as a captain in Jackson Police Department.
