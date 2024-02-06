All sections
BusinessMay 1, 2023

Stooges Restaurant in Jackson for sale

Stooges Restaurant, a 2,159-square-foot restaurant on .62 acres at 507 W. Main St. in Jackson, is for sale with an asking price of $439,900. Included in the sale is the building, business and land. Rodney Barnes, who bought the eatery in 2018, is a 30-year law enforcement veteran who spent 22 years as a captain in Jackson Police Department.

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Stooges Restaurant in Jackson is for sale. Current owner Rodney Barnes has owned the eatery since 2018.
Stooges Restaurant in Jackson is for sale. Current owner Rodney Barnes has owned the eatery since 2018.Jeff Long

Stooges Restaurant, a 2,159-square-foot restaurant on .62 acres at 507 W. Main St. in Jackson, is for sale with an asking price of $439,900.

Included in the sale is the building, business and land.

Rodney Barnes, who bought the eatery in 2018, is a 30-year law enforcement veteran who spent 22 years as a captain in Jackson Police Department.

