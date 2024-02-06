All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessNovember 29, 2021

Stocks look to bounce back from last week's tumble

Recovery is expected after what is being termed a "terrible" day for the stock market on Black Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 905 points or 2.5% to 34,899.34, the blue-chip index's worst performance since October 2020, in an abbreviated post-holiday trading session at week's end. The S&P 500 closed down 2.3% to 4,594, its biggest retreat since February, and the tech-dominated Nasdaq finished at 15,491, down 2.2%, for the composite's poorest showing since September...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The New York Stock Exchange trading floor is seen July 22, 2020, on Wall Street. On Friday, the stock market trended sharply lower because of what analysts called fears over a new COVID-19 variant.
The New York Stock Exchange trading floor is seen July 22, 2020, on Wall Street. On Friday, the stock market trended sharply lower because of what analysts called fears over a new COVID-19 variant.Colin Ziemer ~ NYSE via AP

Recovery is expected after what is being termed a "terrible" day for the stock market on Black Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 905 points or 2.5% to 34,899.34, the blue-chip index's worst performance since October 2020, in an abbreviated post-holiday trading session at week's end. The S&P 500 closed down 2.3% to 4,594, its biggest retreat since February, and the tech-dominated Nasdaq finished at 15,491, down 2.2%, for the composite's poorest showing since September.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Analysts suggest the steep declines are a result of fears of a new COVID-19 variant. The omicron variant, named for the letter in the Greek alphabet, has been detected in South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong and Israel, prompting some countries to institute flight bans.

During the summer, the delta variant was said to have spooked consumers and hurt sectors such as leisure and hospitality.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 31
Stock market today: Global shares mostly decline as investor...
BusinessOct. 29
7 steps to forecasting your cash flow needs in retirement
BusinessOct. 28
Restaurant, salon among new businesses coming to Cape Girard...
BusinessOct. 28
Pluck Boutique moves to full-time Broadway location
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy