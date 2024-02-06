Stocks look to bounce back from last week's tumble

Analysts suggest the steep declines are a result of fears of a new COVID-19 variant. The omicron variant, named for the letter in the Greek alphabet, has been detected in South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong and Israel, prompting some countries to institute flight bans.

During the summer, the delta variant was said to have spooked consumers and hurt sectors such as leisure and hospitality.

