Stocks, bond yields and bitcoin surge as Trump wins US election

HONG KONG (AP) — Stock prices, bond yields and bitcoin surged Wednesday as voters returned former President Donald Trump to the White House and the Republican party gained control of the Senate.

Investors expect Trump's victory to lead to faster economic growth and more market-friendly policies.

Ahead of U.S. markets opening Wednesday, the future for the S&P 500 gained 1.23% and the future for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.02%. The Nasdaq composite future was 1.43% higher.

The price of bitcoin jumped nearly 8% to a record $75,345.00, as investors bet on a victory for Trump, who has pledged support for cryptocurrencies. It later fell back to $74,525.00.

Bond yields also surged, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury climbing to 4.4% from 4.28% on Tuesday.

“The markets are scrambling to figure out what happens next, but for the time being, the market is pricing in a higher growth and higher inflation outlook,” Peter Esho of Esho Capital said in a commentary.

In early European trading, Germany's DAX climbed 1.3% to 19,503.40, while the CAC 40 in Paris advanced 1.9% to 7,550.36. Britain's FTSE 100 was up 1.4% at 8,285.06.

Markets worldwide have been fixated on what the election will mean for U.S. economic, monetary and trade policy, as well as geopolitics. The House has not yet been decided and a split in Congress between political parties would complicate policymaking. A Trump White House is likely to have far reaching ramifications given his support for sharp increases in tariffs, especially on imports from China.

Robert Halver, head of Capital Market Analysis at Baader Bank in Germany said that, “since Donald Trump stands for the economy, it can be assumed that stock markets around the world will go up. With one exception: China, because he will definitely impose tariffs at least on China. That will certainly make life difficult for the Chinese.”

The dollar surged against both the Mexican peso and the Chinese yuan, two key trading partners. It was also up against the yen and the euro.

The broad U.S. stock market has historically tended to rise regardless of which party wins the White House, even if each party’s policies can help and hurt different industries’ profits.