HONG KONG (AP) — Global stocks rose on Friday following gains on Wall Street after market superstar Nvidia and other companies said they’re making even fatter profits than expected.

Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.7% to 8,204.61. Germany’s DAX added 0.5% to 19,248.30, and the CAC 40 in Paris edged up 0.2% to 7,229.24.

The futures for the S&P 500 edged down 0.1% and those for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were virtually unchanged.

Geopolitical tensions pushed oil prices higher. On Thursday, President Vladimir Putin further escalated the war, announcing that Russia had fired a new intermediate-range ballistic missile at Ukraine in response to Kyiv’s use this week of American and British missiles capable of reaching deeper into Russia.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.7% to 38,283.85 after the nation's inflation rate slowed to 2.3% in October from 2.5% in the prior month, reaching its lowest level since January. The data will be a key topic at the Bank of Japan’s policy meeting in December, where some investors expect an increase in the short-term policy rate to 0.5% from 0.25%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.9% to 8,393.80. South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.8% at 2,501.24. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dipped 1.9% to 19,229.97, and the Shanghai Composite index dropped 3.1% to 3,267.19, primarily driven by a drop in semiconductor stocks, which have been cooling from a surge following President-elect Donald Trump's victory in the Nov. 5 election.

The index tracking the semiconductor sector fell 4%, and shares of Empyrean Technology Co., China’s leading electronic design automation developer, sank 8.2% on Friday. Hong Kong-listed shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co., the largest semiconductor foundry company in mainland China, lost 6.7%.

In the crypto market, as of late Friday, Asia time, bitcoin was trading at $98,589.02.