HONG KONG (AP) — Global markets were mostly higher on Tuesday, with Chinese markets logging gains of more than 1% after the Chinese finance minister promised a more pro-active approach to government spending in the coming year.

Markets in the U.S. will close at 1 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday for Christmas Eve and will remain closed on Wednesday for Christmas.

In early European trading, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.4% to 8,132.66 and the CAC 40 in Paris added 0.5% to 7,311.46. Markets in Germany were closed.

The future for the S&P 500 was up 0.1% and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.3% to 39,036.85.

Honda’s shares surged 12.2% as the Japanese automaker announced an up to 1.1 trillion yen ($7 billion) share buyback after it announced Monday that it was seeking a merger with its larger but troubled rival Nissan.

The two companies said they had signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday and that smaller Nissan alliance member Mitsubishi Motors Corp. also had agreed to join the talks on integrating their businesses. Nissan's shares rose 6%.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 1.1% to 20,098.29 and the Shanghai Composite index was up 1.3% at 3,393.53.

Chinese Finance Minister Lan Fo'an told a financial work conference that Beijing will increase the fiscal deficit in 2025 and step up spending, issuing more government bonds and increasing transfers to local governments to help ensure they can deliver guarantees to the public for housing, heating and food, according to the ministry's website.

The comments were the latest by top leaders aimed at assuaging concern over the slowing growth of the world's second-largest economy.