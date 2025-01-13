All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessJanuary 13, 2025

Stock market today: World stocks follow Wall Street's retreat, oil prices surge

Global stocks decline as U.S. inflation concerns rise following strong jobs data, while oil prices jump due to expanded U.S. sanctions on Russia. Asian markets fall amid uncertainty over U.S. trade policies.

ZIMO ZHONG, Associated Press
A person rides a bicycle in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
A person rides a bicycle in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange is shown in New York's Financial District on Dec. 31, 2024. American flags flew at half-staff there following the death of former U.S. president Jimmy Carter. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange is shown in New York's Financial District on Dec. 31, 2024. American flags flew at half-staff there following the death of former U.S. president Jimmy Carter. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

HONG KONG (AP) — World stocks retreated on Monday after U.S. stocks fell as good news on the job market added to inflation worries.

The future for the S&P 500 dropped 0.9% and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.4%.

Oil prices surged more than $1 a barrel after President Joe Biden’s administration expanded sanctions against Russia’s critically important energy sector over its war in Ukraine. The Biden administration said the sanctions announced Friday were the most significant to date against Moscow’s oil and liquefied natural gas sectors, major drivers of Russia’s economy.

U.S. benchmark crude oil surged $1.48 to $78.06 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international standard, rose $1.38 to $81.14 per barrel.

In early European trading, Germany’s DAX declined 0.7% to 20,074.11 and the CAC 40 in Paris was down 0.7% to 7,379.02. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.4% to 8,217.34.

Markets in Japan were closed for a holiday.

China reported its exports grew at a 10.7% annual pace in December, faster than expected, as factories rushed to fill orders to beat higher tariffs that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to impose once he takes office.

Economists had forecast they would grow about 7%. Imports rose 1% year-on-year. Analysts had expected them to shrink about 1.5%.

The upbeat data failed to boost the region's stocks. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 1% to 18,874.14, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.3% to 3,160.76.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“Adding to the skittish sentiment is the uncertainty over how Asian economies, especially China, will fare under the shadow of the incoming Trump administration’s ‘America First’ trade policies,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dipped 1.2% to 8,191.90. South Korea’s Kospi shed 1% to 2,489.56.

On Friday, the S&P 500 tumbled 1.5%, ending its fourth losing week in the last five. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.6% and the Nasdaq composite sank 1.6%.

Stocks took their cues from the bond market, where yields leaped to crank up the pressure after a report said U.S. employers added many more jobs to their payrolls last month than economists expected.

Such strength in hiring is of course good news for workers looking for jobs. But it could also keep upward pressure on inflation by keeping the overall economy humming. That in turn could dissuade the Federal Reserve from delivering the cuts to interest rates that Wall Street loves. Lower rates can not only goose the economy but also boost prices for investments.

The Fed has already indicated it’s likely to ease rates fewer times this year than it earlier expected because of worries about higher inflation. That’s in part because some officials are taking seriously the possibility of tariffs and other policies coming from President-elect Donald Trump that could worsen inflation.

Friday’s jobs report might not have been as strong as it appeared, given weakness in manufacturing.

Markets have been deflating after traders sent U.S. stock indexes to dozens of records last year, banking on a stream of rate cuts coming from the Fed. If fewer cuts materialize than expected, stock prices would likely either need to fall, or profits at companies would have to rise more strongly to compensate.

In other dealings Monday, the U.S. dollar fell to 157.41 Japanese yen from 157.82 yen. The euro dropped to $1.0196 from $1.0244.

Advertisement
Related
BusinessJan. 12
Menards aids Red Star Food Pantry with donation drive
BusinessJan. 12
Gym memberships surge at start of a new year
BusinessJan. 10
Surging job market could prove costly for households, busine...
BusinessJan. 10
Stock market today: Wall Street recoils after good news on t...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Global indexes are mixed as the US stock market remains closed
BusinessJan. 9
Global indexes are mixed as the US stock market remains closed
Wall Street slide continues
BusinessJan. 8
Wall Street slide continues
Stock market today: Wall Street sinks under the pressure of good news on the economy
BusinessJan. 7
Stock market today: Wall Street sinks under the pressure of good news on the economy
Battle over Missouri's minimum wage didn't end with November vote
BusinessJan. 7
Battle over Missouri's minimum wage didn't end with November vote
Stock market today: Nvidia and other tech stocks pull Wall Street higher
BusinessJan. 6
Stock market today: Nvidia and other tech stocks pull Wall Street higher
New doctor, nurse practitioners join Mercy Hospital Southeast’s inpatient team
BusinessJan. 6
New doctor, nurse practitioners join Mercy Hospital Southeast’s inpatient team
Catholic Charities names chief program operations officer for Southern Missouri
BusinessJan. 6
Catholic Charities names chief program operations officer for Southern Missouri
Salon to host ribbon-cutting Friday
BusinessJan. 6
Salon to host ribbon-cutting Friday
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy