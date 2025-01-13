HONG KONG (AP) — World stocks retreated on Monday after U.S. stocks fell as good news on the job market added to inflation worries.

The future for the S&P 500 dropped 0.9% and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.4%.

Oil prices surged more than $1 a barrel after President Joe Biden’s administration expanded sanctions against Russia’s critically important energy sector over its war in Ukraine. The Biden administration said the sanctions announced Friday were the most significant to date against Moscow’s oil and liquefied natural gas sectors, major drivers of Russia’s economy.

U.S. benchmark crude oil surged $1.48 to $78.06 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international standard, rose $1.38 to $81.14 per barrel.

In early European trading, Germany’s DAX declined 0.7% to 20,074.11 and the CAC 40 in Paris was down 0.7% to 7,379.02. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.4% to 8,217.34.

Markets in Japan were closed for a holiday.

China reported its exports grew at a 10.7% annual pace in December, faster than expected, as factories rushed to fill orders to beat higher tariffs that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to impose once he takes office.

Economists had forecast they would grow about 7%. Imports rose 1% year-on-year. Analysts had expected them to shrink about 1.5%.

The upbeat data failed to boost the region's stocks. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 1% to 18,874.14, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.3% to 3,160.76.