HONG KONG (AP) — European markets opened higher while Asian stocks were mixed on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump's latest comments on tariffs raised uncertainty in Chinese markets.

France’s CAC 40 gained 0.7% to 7,827.19, and Germany’s DAX added 1% to 21,253.12. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.4% to 8,578.57.

The future for the S&P 500 was up 0.4% and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%.

Investors in Asia were relieved on Monday after Trump decided not to immediately impose significant tariffs on China. But on Tuesday, Trump said he was considering a 10% punitive duty on Chinese imports over concerns about fentanyl being smuggled from China to the U.S. via Mexico and Canada.

Trump has promised sweeping moves to reshape global trade and the economy, often at the expense of other countries.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 1.6% to 19,778.77, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.9% to 3,213.62.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 index was up 1.6% at 39,646.25 after Trump announced a joint venture that aims to invest up to $500 billion in infrastructure related to artificial intelligence. Softbank Group Corp.'s Japan-listed shares surged 10.6% on Wednesday.