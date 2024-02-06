All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessJanuary 22, 2025

Stock market today: World stocks are mixed as Trump's talk of tariffs raises uncertainty

Global stocks are mixed as Trump's tariff comments stir uncertainty, impacting Asian markets. European stocks edge higher, buoyed by AI investment news, while U.S. markets show cautious optimism.

ZIMO ZHONG, Associated Press
Currency traders talk near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Currency traders talk near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A currency trader walks near the screens showing the foreign exchange rates at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
A currency trader walks near the screens showing the foreign exchange rates at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Currency traders walk near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Currency traders walk near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)ASSOCIATED PRESS
President Donald Trump appears on a screen as traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
President Donald Trump appears on a screen as traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)ASSOCIATED PRESS

HONG KONG (AP) — European markets opened higher while Asian stocks were mixed on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump's latest comments on tariffs raised uncertainty in Chinese markets.

France’s CAC 40 gained 0.7% to 7,827.19, and Germany’s DAX added 1% to 21,253.12. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.4% to 8,578.57.

The future for the S&P 500 was up 0.4% and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%.

Investors in Asia were relieved on Monday after Trump decided not to immediately impose significant tariffs on China. But on Tuesday, Trump said he was considering a 10% punitive duty on Chinese imports over concerns about fentanyl being smuggled from China to the U.S. via Mexico and Canada.

Trump has promised sweeping moves to reshape global trade and the economy, often at the expense of other countries.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 1.6% to 19,778.77, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.9% to 3,213.62.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 index was up 1.6% at 39,646.25 after Trump announced a joint venture that aims to invest up to $500 billion in infrastructure related to artificial intelligence. Softbank Group Corp.'s Japan-listed shares surged 10.6% on Wednesday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Taiwan’s Taiex also gained 1% after Trump's AI investment push, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. increasing by 1.3%.

Elsewhere, South Korea’s Kospi added 1.2% to 2,547.06 and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3% to 8,429.80.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 climbed 0.9% to 6,049.24, while many markets around the world took only tentative steps following Trump’s return to the White House on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2% to 44,025.81, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.6% to 19,756.78.

U.S. Treasury yields gave back some of their big recent gains that had cranked up the pressure on stock markets worldwide, while bitcoin pulled back from its record set the day before. The 10-year Treasury yield has been falling since an encouraging update on inflation last week, but it’s still well above where it was in September, when it was below 3.65%.

In the foreign-currency market, the values of both the Mexican peso and Canadian dollar fell against the U.S. dollar after Trump said he expects to put 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico starting on Feb. 1.

In the cryptocurrency market, which has surged amid hopes Trump will make Washington friendlier to the industry, bitcoin pulled back from its record above $109,000 set on Monday and was trading just above $105,000 early Wednesday, according to CoinDesk.

Also early Wednesday, benchmark U.S. crude gained 29 cents to $76.12 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, picked up 31 cents at $79.60 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 155.70 Japanese yen from 155.51 yen. The euro cost $1.0440, down from $1.0430.

Advertisement
Related
BusinessJan. 21
Wall Street begins Trump's second term with gains
BusinessJan. 20
Illinois man picks Cape Girardeau for new Teriyaki Madness l...
BusinessJan. 20
Mercy Southeast adds Leigh Hampton to walk-in clinic
BusinessJan. 20
Drury Hotels to open hotel in Pigeon Forge

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Rising oil costs lead to higher gas prices
BusinessJan. 20
Rising oil costs lead to higher gas prices
Business licenses show diverse array of stores coming to Cape Girardeau
BusinessJan. 20
Business licenses show diverse array of stores coming to Cape Girardeau
Asian shares gain and bitcoin hits a record high ahead of U.S. inauguration
BusinessJan. 20
Asian shares gain and bitcoin hits a record high ahead of U.S. inauguration
Stock market today: Wall Street rallies toward its best week since Trump's election
BusinessJan. 17
Stock market today: Wall Street rallies toward its best week since Trump's election
Wall Street's momentum slows
BusinessJan. 16
Wall Street's momentum slows
Gym memberships surge at start of new year
BusinessJan. 13
Gym memberships surge at start of new year
Bon Bon’s relocating to new Kingshighway storefront
BusinessJan. 13
Bon Bon’s relocating to new Kingshighway storefront
University of Missouri Crop Conference adds cotton, peanut panels
BusinessJan. 13
University of Missouri Crop Conference adds cotton, peanut panels
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy