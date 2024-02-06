HONG KONG (AP) — Global stocks were mixed on Monday after Wall Street snapped out of a spell of holiday season blues.

Germany’s DAX added 0.4% lower, to 19,984.85, and the CAC 40 in Paris was up 0.6% to 7,324.36. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.2% to 8,212.70.

The future for the S&P 500 was 0.3% higher and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%.

Japan’s finance minister rang in the New Year as Tokyo’s market resumed trading after the long traditional holiday, as staff in suits and kimonos clapped for good fortune in 2025.

“The Japanese government will act to secure economic growth led by wage increases and investment," the finance minister, Katsunobu Kato said, vowing to “grasp signs of recovery” and to ensure that "every single citizen can feel the improvement in their salaries.”

The prevailing sentiment in much of Asia has been caution over potential changes by President-elect Donald Trump, who has vowed to sharply raise tariffs on imports from China and other countries, potentially denting growth for a region heavily reliant on trade.

Nippon Steel was expected to sue after U.S. President Joe Biden rejected its nearly $15 billion bid to acquire Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel Corp, citing national security concerns. Nippon Steel’s shares fell 0.8% in Tokyo on Monday. U.S. Steel’s shares sank 6.5% on Friday.

“It is an unfortunate fact that Japanese industry has voiced concerns about future investment between the U.S. and Japan," Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Monday, without referring directly to the steelmakers. "We have to take this very seriously.”

“We strongly urge the U.S. government to take action to dispel such concerns. We need to have a clear statement as to why there are security concerns, otherwise we will not be able to talk about it in the future. No matter how much we are an ally, I believe that the points I have just made are extremely important for our future relations,” Ishiba said.

Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1.5% to 39,307.05, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong declined 0.4% to 19,677.37.

The Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.1% to 3,206.92.