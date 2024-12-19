BANGKOK (AP) — World shares skidded Thursday after U.S. stocks tumbled as the Federal Reserve hinted it may deliver fewer rate cuts in 2025 than earlier thought.

The Fed cut its key rate by a quarter of a percentage point to between 4.25% and 4.5%, as expected. The Bank of England was expected to keep its policy rate unchanged Thursday, while the Bank of Japan opt kept its benchmark rate at 0.25%. That decision, which also was no surprise, pushed the dollar higher against the Japanese yen.

The dollar was trading at 157.04 yen, up 1.5% from 154.79 yen late Wednesday.

World markets fell, but generally by less than 2%.

In early European trading, Britain's FTSE 100 lost 1.2% to 8,102.36 and the CAC 40 in Paris fell 1.2% to 7,299.99. Germany's DAX was 1% lower, at 20,045.12.

The future for the S&P 500 gained 0.4% while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.3% higher.

In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.7% to 38,813.58.

A weaker yen tends to push prices higher in Japan, which depends heavily on imports, and that in turn raises pressure on the Bank of Japan to raise rates. Analysts say they expect a BOJ rate hike in January, but also that the central bank is wary of big changes as it waits to see possible shocks from President-elect Donald Trump's policies on tariffs.

There are “high uncertainties” surrounding Japan's business outlook and prices and developments in foreign economies and commodity prices, the BOJ said in a statement.

Chinese markets also declined. The Hang Seng index fell 0.6% to 19,752.51, while the Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.4% to 3,370.03.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 shed 1.7% to 8,168.20, while the Kospi in South Korea slipped 2% to 2,435.93. India's Sensex fell 1.2%.