BANGKOK (AP) — World shares were mostly higher on Wednesday ahead of a keenly anticipated quarterly profit report by Nvidia and an update on the state of the U.S. economy.

Germany's DAX rose 1.3% to 22,696.44, while the CAC 40 in Paris jumped 1.1% to 8,163.84. Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.6% to 8,716.51.

The future for the S&P 500 was up 0.5%, while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3%.

The U.S. Commerce Department was due to issue its third and final estimate of how the U.S. economy performed in the fourth quarter of 2024 later in the day. The economy still appears to be in solid shape, and growth is continuing at the moment. But recently, weaker than expected economic reports have siphoned away some of the momentum that took Wall Street to repeated records in recent months.

“What was supposed to be a soft-landing narrative is quickly turning into a hard dose of reality,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a report. “The U.S. economic backdrop is shifting sharply lower, a stark contrast to the euphoria that defined the start of ’25. And now, investors are scrambling to adjust their positioning on the fly,” he said.

In Asian trading, Chinese markets led gains, lifted by strong buying of technology shares.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 3.4% to 23,811.21, while the Shanghai Composite index added 0.8% to 3,372.74.

Hong Kong-traded shares in food delivery company Meituan surged 9.8%, while e-commerce giant Alibaba gained 4.8%. Gaming and technology company Tencent Holdings advanced 3.4% and search engine and AI company Baidu was up 3.3%.

Such companies have regained some strength as Beijing has indicated stronger support for the private sector after years of crackdowns on tech companies.

Elsewhere in the region, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index shed 0.3% to 38,142.37. Big Japanese trading companies slipped following gains driven by billionaire Warren Buffett's disclosure in his annual letter to shareholders that he increased Berkshire Hathaway's investments in those companies.