All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessJanuary 24, 2025

Stock market today: World shares gain after S&P 500 climbs to a record and Bank of Japan raises rate

Global stocks rise as the S&P 500 hits a record high and the Bank of Japan raises interest rates. Oil prices dip after Trump's call for lower crude costs. Asian markets mostly gain, while U.S. futures edge lower.

ZIMO ZHONG, Associated Press
A monitor near a Japanese and the U.S. flags shows Donald Trump delivering a speech at the inauguration ceremony as President of the United States, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at a foreign exchange trading company in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
A monitor near a Japanese and the U.S. flags shows Donald Trump delivering a speech at the inauguration ceremony as President of the United States, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at a foreign exchange trading company in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A currency trader walks by the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
A currency trader walks by the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A currency trader walks by the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
A currency trader walks by the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A currency trader watches computer monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
A currency trader watches computer monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)ASSOCIATED PRESS

HONG KONG (AP) — World shares advanced Friday after U.S. stocks rose to a record and the Bank of Japan raised its key lending rate.

Oil prices fell after U.S. President Donald Trump called on oil-producing countries to reduce the price of crude, which would ease worries about inflation.

Markets showed little obvious reaction to Trump's most recent comments about imposing higher tariffs on products from China and other countries.

France’s CAC 40 rose 0.9% in early trading to 7,960.60, while Germany’s DAX added 0.3% to 21,478.43. Britain’s FTSE 100 was nearly unchanged at 8,563.49. The futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.1% lower.

In Asian trading, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index lost less than 0.1% to 39,931.98 after the central bank raised its benchmark rate to about 0.5% from 0.25%, as widely expected. It is the highest level for the rate since 2008, as the Bank of Japan shifts out of a long spell of extreme low interest rates meant to spur more borrowing and spending.

A stronger yen tends to make profits weaker when overseas revenues are converted into yen. Shares in export manufacturers fell as the U.S. dollar dropped against the Japanese yen, trading at 155.22 yen, down from 156.06 yen. Toyota Motor Corp.'s shares fell 1.5%, Nissan Motor Corp. lost 2.5% and Honda Motor Co. was down 0.8%.

Just before the BOJ's decision, statistics from the government showed the core inflation rate increased to 3% year-on-year in December, reaching the highest level in 16 months and above the central bank’s 2% target.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 1.9% to 20,066.19 and the Shanghai Composite index rose 0.7% to 3,252.63. In South Korea, the Kospi gained 0.9% to 2,536.80. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.4% to 8,408.90.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

On Thursday, the S&P 500 climbed 0.5% to 6,118.71, surpassing its record set early last month. It was the seventh gain in eight days for the main measure of Wall Street’s health. The Dow Jones Industrial Average piled on 0.9%, while the Nasdaq composite added 0.2%.

The gains came amid relatively calm moves for Treasury yields in the U.S. bond market. Big swings there in recent months have been shaking the stock market, particularly when rising worries about inflation and the U.S. government’s heavy debt send Treasury yields higher.

Treasury yields took a brief turn upward after President Donald Trump began talking about the prospect of tariffs in a speech by video at the World Economic Forum, saying products made outside of the United States will be subject to a tariff, but they pulled back after he gave few details.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury climbed to 4.64% from 4.61% late Wednesday, though it remains below its high from earlier this month. The two-year Treasury yield eased to 4.29% from 4.30% late Wednesday.

Yields on Thursday had held relatively steady after a report showed slightly more U.S. workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than economists expected.

Traders don’t expect the report to push the Federal Reserve to cut its main interest rate at its upcoming meeting next week, according to data from CME Group. If they’re correct, it would be the first meeting since September where the Fed hasn’t lowered the federal funds rate to take pressure off the U.S. economy. Lower rates can goose prices for investments, but they can also give inflation more fuel.

In the cryptocurrency market, where prices have surged on hopes President Donald Trump will make Washington friendlier to the industry, bitcoin fell below $103,000, according to CoinDesk. It had set a record above $109,000 on Monday.

In other dealings Friday, U.S. benchmark crude oil shed 9 cents to $74.53 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, was unchanged at $78.29 per barrel.

The euro rose to $1.0495 from $1.0416.

Advertisement
Related
BusinessJan. 23
S&P 500 inches higher toward a record
BusinessJan. 22
Netflix and AI excitement have Wall Street flirting with an ...
BusinessJan. 21
Wall Street begins Trump's second term with gains
BusinessJan. 20
Illinois man picks Cape Girardeau for new Teriyaki Madness l...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Mercy Southeast adds Leigh Hampton to walk-in clinic
BusinessJan. 20
Mercy Southeast adds Leigh Hampton to walk-in clinic
Drury Hotels to open hotel in Pigeon Forge
BusinessJan. 20
Drury Hotels to open hotel in Pigeon Forge
Rising oil costs lead to higher gas prices
BusinessJan. 20
Rising oil costs lead to higher gas prices
Business licenses show diverse array of stores coming to Cape Girardeau
BusinessJan. 20
Business licenses show diverse array of stores coming to Cape Girardeau
Asian shares gain and bitcoin hits a record high ahead of U.S. inauguration
BusinessJan. 20
Asian shares gain and bitcoin hits a record high ahead of U.S. inauguration
Stock market today: Wall Street rallies toward its best week since Trump's election
BusinessJan. 17
Stock market today: Wall Street rallies toward its best week since Trump's election
Wall Street's momentum slows
BusinessJan. 16
Wall Street's momentum slows
Gym memberships surge at start of new year
BusinessJan. 13
Gym memberships surge at start of new year
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy