HONG KONG (AP) — World shares advanced Friday after U.S. stocks rose to a record and the Bank of Japan raised its key lending rate.

Oil prices fell after U.S. President Donald Trump called on oil-producing countries to reduce the price of crude, which would ease worries about inflation.

Markets showed little obvious reaction to Trump's most recent comments about imposing higher tariffs on products from China and other countries.

France’s CAC 40 rose 0.9% in early trading to 7,960.60, while Germany’s DAX added 0.3% to 21,478.43. Britain’s FTSE 100 was nearly unchanged at 8,563.49. The futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.1% lower.

In Asian trading, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index lost less than 0.1% to 39,931.98 after the central bank raised its benchmark rate to about 0.5% from 0.25%, as widely expected. It is the highest level for the rate since 2008, as the Bank of Japan shifts out of a long spell of extreme low interest rates meant to spur more borrowing and spending.

A stronger yen tends to make profits weaker when overseas revenues are converted into yen. Shares in export manufacturers fell as the U.S. dollar dropped against the Japanese yen, trading at 155.22 yen, down from 156.06 yen. Toyota Motor Corp.'s shares fell 1.5%, Nissan Motor Corp. lost 2.5% and Honda Motor Co. was down 0.8%.

Just before the BOJ's decision, statistics from the government showed the core inflation rate increased to 3% year-on-year in December, reaching the highest level in 16 months and above the central bank’s 2% target.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 1.9% to 20,066.19 and the Shanghai Composite index rose 0.7% to 3,252.63. In South Korea, the Kospi gained 0.9% to 2,536.80. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.4% to 8,408.90.