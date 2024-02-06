HONG KONG (AP) — Global shares were mostly lower Friday as markets awaited U.S. personal spending data for November that are due later in the day.

Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 0.3% to 8,078.21 and the CAC 40 in Paris fell 0.9% to 7,226.70. Germany’s DAX was 0.9% lower to 19,780.63.

The future for the S&P 500 slipped 0.4% and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.2% lower.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.3% to 38,701.90 after the release of November inflation data on Friday. Japan's core inflation rate, which excludes fresh food prices, rose 2.7% year-on-year, surpassing expectations.

The data followed the Bank of Japan's decision on Thursday to keep its benchmark rate at 0.25%, which pushed the dollar higher against the Japanese yen.

The dollar was trading at 156.86 yen on Friday, down from 157.43 yen but still higher than the average of 150 yen earlier this month.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.2% to 19,720.70 while the Shanghai Composite index edged 0.1% lower to 3,368.07 after China’s central bank kept its loan prime rates unchanged on Friday. The one-year lending rate, which affects corporate and most household loans, remained at 3.1%, while the five-year rate, used as a benchmark for mortgage rates, stayed at 3.6%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dipped 1.2% to 8,067.00. South Korea’s Kospi lost 1.3% to 2,404.15.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 edged 0.1% lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose less than 0.1%, while the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1%.