BANGKOK (AP) — World shares were mostly lower on Monday after U.S. stocks edged back from their all-time high, with many Asian markets closed for holidays.

In early European trading, Germany's DAX dropped 1.1% to 21,178.37, while the CAC 40 in Paris shed 0.8% to 7,863.70. Britain's FTSE 100 declined 0.3% to 8,473.33.

The future for the S&P 500 sank 1.6% while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.9%.

Updates on a Chinese artificial intelligence startup, DeepSeek, pushed shares in Hong Kong higher. The open version of the AI reasoning-based model appears to require far less investment than other AI models, causing investors to sell technology shares in the U.S. and Japan and to buy Chinese tech companies.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.7% to 20,197.77, with shares in e-commerce giant Alibaba gaining 2.9% while search enging company Baidu jumped 4.9%.

The Shanghai Composite index fell, however, after a survey of manufacturers showed export orders in China dropping to a five-month low. It edged 0.1% lower to 3,250.60.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to 49.1 in January from 50.1 in December, slipping into contractionary territory on a scale where 50 and above indicates expansion. New orders and construction PMIs also fell.

Zichun Huang of Capital Economics said the slowdown might be temporary given increased government spending. Also, many factories close for a time during January, ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays, which begin on Tuesday.

“But the disappointing PMI data underscores the difficulty policymakers face in achieving a sustained recovery in growth,” Huang wrote in a commentary.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gave up 0.9% to 39,565.80, extending losses after the Bank of Japan raised its benchmark interest rate to 0.25%, its highest level since 2008.

Computer chip-related shares saw big declines, with Tokyo Electron down 4.9% and test equipment maker Advantest sinking 8.6%.