HONG KONG (AP) — European markets opened higher on Friday while Asian shares ended mixed after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates again to ease pressure on the U.S. economy.

Germany’s DAX slipped 0.1% to 19,362,32. In Paris, the CAC 40 edged 0.1% lower to 7,417.13. Britain’s FTSE 100 also fell 0.1%, to 8,132.48.

The futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were virtually unchanged.

Markets in Hong Kong and Shanghai fell as investors awaited much-anticipated steps by Beijing to rev up the slowing Chinese economy following a meeting of the legislature’s Standing Committee.

“If Beijing delivers, we might see a powerful rally ripple through the region as investors gear up for a fresh surge in market momentum,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

Officials announced a 6 trillion yuan ($839 billion), three-year plan to help local governments refinance their many trillions of debt that has ballooned during the COVID-19 pandemic and a collapse of the property market.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng erased early gains, falling 1.1% to 20,728.19. The Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.5% to 3,452.30.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.3% to 39,500.37.

Shares in Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Corp. plummeted 6% on Friday after the company on Thursday announced that it will dismiss 9,000 workers and slash its global production capacity by 20% due to falling sales and rising costs and inventory.

In South Korea, the Kospi shed 0.1% to 2,561.15, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.8% to 8,295.10.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 climbed 0.7%, adding to its surge from the day before following Donald Trump’s presidential victory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was virtually unchanged, while the Nasdaq composite rallied 1.5%.