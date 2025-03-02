BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mostly higher in Europe and Asia on Monday, helped by strong Chinese factory data, following Friday’s rally on Wall Street.

Germany's DAX added 0.5% to 22,658.00, while the CAC 40 in Paris was up less than 0.1% at 8,115,97.

Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.3% to 8,835.96.

The future for the S&P 500 was nearly unchanged while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.1% lower.

In Asian trading, Chinese bubble tea chain Mixue Bingcheng’s shares soared 43% in Hong Kong after its $444 million IPO. Local reports said it set a local record for subscriptions, which exceeded 1 trillion Hong Kong dollars ($128 billion). The company claims to be the world's largest food retail chain, with more than 45,000 outlets.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.3% to 23,006.27.

The Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.1% to 3,316.93 despite upbeat Chinese factory data, as sharply higher tariffs on U.S. imports of Chinese goods looked set to take effect on Tuesday.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 advanced 1.7% to 37,785.47.

South Korean markets were closed for a holiday, while the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia gained 0.9% to 8,245.70.

Taiwan's Taiex sank 1.3%, while in Bangkok, the SET fell 1.3%.

Surveys of Chinese factory managers showed signs of improvement in February as new orders rose, likely driven by companies moving quickly to beat rising tariffs on exports to the United States, where the administration of President Donald Trump has boosted import duties on Chinese goods to 20%, effective Tuesday.