BANGKOK (AP) — World shares were mixed and oil prices jumped Monday after the weekend overthrow of Syrian leader Bashar Assad, who sought asylum in Moscow after rebels ended the Assad family’s 50 years of iron rule.

That added to uncertainty in a region fraught with conflict. U.S. benchmark crude oil jumped 75 cents to $67.95 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude, the international standard gained 69 cents to $71.81 per barrel.

In early European trading, Germany's DAX fell 0.3% to 20,322.32, while the CAC 40 in Paris gained 0.3% to 7,448.45. Britain's FTSE 100 edged 0.2% higher.

The future for the S&P 500 edged 0.1% lower while that for the Dow was unchanged.

Hong Kong shares bounced higher after top Chinese leaders met and agreed on a “moderately loose” monetary policy, shifting away from a more cautious “prudent” stance for the first time in 10 years.

Chinese shares were mixed, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rebounding from early losses to gain 2.8% to 20,414.09. The Shanghai Composite index fell less than 0.1% to 3,402.53.

Investors took heart from the state media’s readout from a meeting of the ruling Communist Party’s Politburo that pledged more support for the sluggish economy. A major planning meeting later this week is expected to set the policy agenda for coming months, possibly bringing fresh stimulus for the world’s No. 2 economy.

The Kospi in Seoul slumped 2.8% to 2,360.58.

South Korea’s political situation remained tense as local media reported that the police were considering imposing an overseas travel ban on President Yoon Suk Yeol. Yoon’s status was uncertain after he declared martial law last week in the midst of a budget dispute and then reversed that hours later.