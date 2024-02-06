Stock market today: World shares are mixed as 2024 trading winds down

BANGKOK (AP) — European and Asian shares were mixed Friday in thin year-end trading, with European markets moving in narrow ranges as they reopened after Christmas holidays.

Germany's DAX edged 0.1% higher to 19,863.29, while the CAC 40 in Paris was up 0.4% at 7,308.99. Britain's FTSE 100 inched 0.1% lower, to 8,147.00.

The future for the S&P 500 shed 0.4%, while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.3%.

In Asian trading, Japan’s benchmark surged as the yen remained weak against the U.S. dollar.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index climbed 1.8% to 40,285.25, as shares in automakers and other major exporters rose. A weak yen boosts profits for exporters and companies with big operations overseas when they convert their earnings into yen.

The dollar fell to 157.86 Japanese yen from 158.00 yen. It had been trading below 150 yen until a few days ago.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged less than 0.1% lower to 20,090.46, while the Shanghai Composite index was up about 2 points, at 3,400.14.

China's National Statistics Bureau reported that industrial profits fell more than 7% in November from a year earlier and that they fell nearly 5% year-on-year in January-November.

South Korea's Kospi sank 1% to 2,410.35 after the country's main opposition party voted to impeach the country’s acting leader over his reluctance to fill three Constitutional Court vacancies ahead of the court’s review of rebellion charges against impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol stemming from his short-lived martial law decree on Dec. 3.