BANGKOK (AP) — World shares started out the week mixed after U.S. stocks fell to their worst loss since Election Day.

U.S. futures were also mixed, with the S&P 500 contract up less than 0.1% and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average 0.1% lower as speculation mounted over who President-elect Donald Trump might nominate to be his Treasury secretary.

Germany's DAX lost 0.2% to 19,178.02, while the CAC 40 edged 0.1% lower to 7,259.95. Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.2% 8,079.04.

In Asian trading, Japan's Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.1% to 38,220.85 as the yen initially regained some strength against the U.S. dollar after the central bank governor, Kazuo Ueda, indicated that the Bank of Japan will continue to raise interest rates as conditions permit.

The dollar inched up to 154.76 Japanese yen from 154.54 yen late Friday. It had been trading above 156 yen last week.

South Korea's Kospi jumped 2.2% to 2,469.07 after Samsung Electronics, the country's biggest company, announced a share buyback plan. Samsung's shares jumped 6%.

Chinese markets were mixed. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.8% to 19,576.61, while the Shanghai Composite index shed early gains to close down 0.2% at 3,323.55.

Elsewhere in Asia, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.2% higher, to 8,300.20. Taiwan's Taiex lost 0.9% and the SET in Bangkok picked up 0.7% as the government announced that Thailand's economy grew more than expected in the last quarter.