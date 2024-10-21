BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were trading higher in Europe after a retreat Thursday in Asia following a third straight day of losses on Wall Street as its long, record-breaking rally lost more steam.

Oil prices gained more than $1.

Germany's DAX climbed 0.8% to 19,525.36 and the CAC 40 in Paris also gained 0.8%, to 7,557.30. Britain's FTSE 100 was likewise up 0.8%, at 8,322.03.

The future for the S&P 500 was up 0.5% while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.1% lower.

In Asian trading, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 shed larger early gains, ending 0.1% higher at 38,143.29 as purchasing manager indexes showed worsening conditions in Japan for both manufacturing and services. The overall composite PMI compiled by au Jibun Bank fell to a two-year low.

“Japan's private sector fell into contraction territory at the start of the fourth quarter of the year,” Usamah Bhatti, an economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said in a commentary. “Confidence about business activity growth in the next 12 months softened in October and was the least pronounced since August 2020.”

Chinese markets declined, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng losing 1.3% to 20,489.62, while the Shanghai Composite index shed 0.7% to 3,280.26.

In Seoul, the Kospi gave up 0.7% to 2,581.03 and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.1% lower to 8,206.30.

Taiwan's Taiex lost 0.6% and the Sensex in India edged 0.1% lower. Bangkok's SET declined 0.2%.

“A cocktail of worries about China’s economic outlook and a contentious U.S. presidential election weighed heavily on market sentiment,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management wrote in a commentary.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 sank 0.9%. Its recent pullback follows six straight winning weeks, its longest such streak this year.