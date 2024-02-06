HONG KONG (AP) — Global shares were mixed on Wednesday after shares slumped on Wall Street despite better-than-expected reports on the U.S. jobs market and business activity.

The future for the S&P 500 was 0.2% higher and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%.

Germany’s DAX added 0.1% to 20,366.67 and the CAC 40 in Paris edged 0.1% to 7,483.37. Britain’s FTSE 100 was flat at 8,243.39.

In Asian trading, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.3% to 39,981.06. The U.S. dollar was trading at 158.25 yen, up from 158.06.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.9% to 19,279.84 and the Shanghai Composite index was nearly unchanged at 3,230.17. Shares of Tencent fell 2.7%, and shares in CATL, the world’s largest EV battery maker, dropped 1.7%. Both companies were included in a list released by the U.S. Defense Department linking them to China’s military.

In South Korea, the Kospi jumped 1.2% to 2,521.05. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.8% to 8,349.10.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 fell 1.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.4%. The Nasdaq composite tumbled 1.9%.