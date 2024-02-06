BANGKOK (AP) — World shares were mixed on Thursday, with European stocks gaining in anticipation that the European Central Bank will cut borrowing costs.

The rate-setting council of the ECB, which sets interest rates for the 20 countries that use the euro currency, is expected to lower its benchmark rate from 3.5% to 3.25% after figures showed inflation across the bloc falling to its lowest level in more than three years and economic growth waning.

Germany's DAX gained 0.8% to 19,594.72 and the CAC 40 in Paris advanced 1.3% to 7,585.76. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.5% to 8,367.96.

The future for the S&P 500 was up 0.4% while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.1% higher.

In Asian trading, Chinese markets fell back after officials in Beijing announced the government was expanding financing for housing projects to try to turn around a slump in the property market triggered by a crackdown on excessive borrowing by developers.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 1% to 20,079.10, while the Shanghai Composite index shed 1.1% to 3,169.38.

China is due to announce its economic growth data for the April-September quarter on Friday. Economists are forecasting annual growth at about 4.5%, short of the government's target of about 5%.

China's leaders have promised more measures to help boost the economy, but so far have not provided details of stimulus on a scale that would satisfy investors hoping to see reforms that might address longer term problems such as massive local debt and weak consumer demand.

Plans announced so far amount to a “bailout” aimed at nurturing a gradual recovery instead of a “V” shaped short-term rebound in prices, economists at ANZ Research said in a report.