BANGKOK (AP) — World shares were mixed Thursday after U.S. stock indexes drifted to a lackluster finish, with the S&P 500 closing just an iota higher.

Germany's DAX lost 0.9% to 22,584.04 and the CAC 40 in Paris slipped 0.3%, to 8,122.00. Britain's FTSE 100 was nearly unchanged at 8,734.36.

The future for the S&P 500 was up 0.5% while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2%.

Later Thursday, the U.S. Commerce Department will issue its third and final estimate of how the U.S. economy performed in the final three months of 2024. The economy still appears to be in solid shape, and growth is continuing, though uncertainty is rising about the future. Another report on Friday will show how the gauge of inflation that the Federal Reserve prefers to use has been behaving.

Worries have been rising about whether U.S. shoppers may cut back on their spending, a key driver of growth, given stubbornly high inflation and jitters about outlook.

In Asian trading, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 added 0.3% to 38,256.17.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.3% to 23,718.29. Tech shares that had gained earlier in the week were among the heavier sellers. The Shanghai Composite index reversed early losses, closing 0.2% higher at 3,388.06.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 500 climbed 0.3% to 8,268.20, while the Kospi in South Korea dropped 0.7% to 2,621.75.

Elsewhere in Asia, Taiwan's dropped 1.5% and the SET in Thailand sank 1.3%.