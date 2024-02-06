BANGKOK (AP) — World shares were mixed on Monday after U.S. stocks capped a mostly dismal week with a broad rally that still left the benchmark S&P 500 down 2% for the week.

One shadow over markets was cleared when U.S. lawmakers passed a budget deal in the early hours of Saturday, narrowly averting a pre-Christmas government shutdown.

Germany's DAX fell 0.3% to 19,830.42. The CAC 40 in Paris slid 0.3% to 7,251.05, while Britain's FTSE shed 0.2% to 8,068.17.

The future for the S&P 500 gained 0.3% while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1%.

In Asian trading, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index jumped 1.2% to 39,161.34, while the dollar was trading at 156.50 Japanese yen, up from 156.48 yen.

Japanese automakers Honda Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Corp. announced Monday they had agreed to work toward a possible merger that might also include Nissan's smaller alliance partner Mitsubishi Motors Corp. Honda's shares, which fell after news of the talks on a deal surfaced last week, jumped 3.8%. Nissan's, which had soared, rose1.6%.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.8% to 19,883.13, while the Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.5% to 3,351.26.

Australia's S&P/ASX 500 jumped 1.7% to 8,201.60.

South Korea's Kospi added 1.6% to 2,442.01 and Taiwan's Taiex jumped 2.6%, with TSMC, the world's biggest computer chip maker, gaining 4.4%. Hon Hai Precision Industry, which reportedly had been maneuvering to buy a big stake in Nissan, jumped 3.8%.

In Bangkok, the SET advanced 1.4%.