BANGKOK (AP) — World shares were mixed Tuesday after a slide for market superstar Nvidia helped pull U.S. stock indexes lower, while tensions in the Middle East remained high as Israel conducted heavy airstrikes across Syria.

Germany's DAX edged 0.1% lower to 20,322.69 and the CAC 40 in Paris fell 0.6% to 7,434.97. Britain's FTSE 100 also fell 0.6%, to 8,302.11.

The futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down less than 0.1%.

Market superstar Nvidia's shares fell 0.8% in pre-market trading, extending a 2.6% loss Monday after China said it was investigating the company over suspected violations of Chinese anti-monopoly laws.

The Shanghai Composite index gained 0.6% to 3,422.66 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed early gains, falling 0.5% to 20,311.28 as traders sold to lock in profits from earlier gains.

At a meeting Monday, Chinese leaders agreed on a “moderately loose” monetary policy for the world’s second-largest economy. That’s the first move in 10 years away from a more cautious, “prudent” stance. A major planning meeting expected Wednesday could also bring more support for the Chinese economy.

China reported its exports rose 6.7% from a year earlier in November, less than expected, and imports fell nearly 4%. Recent price data also have been weaker than anticipated, suggesting demand remains weaker than hoped for.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 0.5% to 39,367.58, while the Kospi in South Korea jumped 2.4% to 2,417.84, recovering some of its recent losses as the country's recent political turmoil simmered on.

On Tuesday, South Korean prosecutors were seeking to formally arrest the former defense minister alleged to have colluded with President Yoon Suk Yeol in imposing martial law last week, as both men are being investigated on rebellion and other charges.