BANGKOK (AP) — World shares were mixed on Monday after U.S. stocks rose to records to close out their latest winning week. U.S. futures also were mixed and oil prices climbed.

Germany's DAX gave up 0.3% to 19,601.24, while the CAC 40 in Paris also lost 0.3% to 7,593.41. Britain's FTSE 100 edged 0.1% higher to 8,363.72.

The future for the S&P 500 was nearly unchanged while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was nearly 0.1% higher.

In Asian trading, Hong Kong's Hang Seng sank 1.6% to 20,478.46, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.2% to 3,268.11. The A-share index of the smaller market in Shenzhen picked up 1.6%.

China cut its one-year and five-year Loan Prime Rates, which are reference rates for lending. Lower rates can help reduce pressure on borrowers, particularly property developers that have suffered following a crackdown on excessive borrowing several years ago. But any impact on market sentiment appeared to be short-lived.

Given that the main constrain is weak demand, the “heavy lifting” will have to come from government spending, Zichun Huang of Capital Economics said in a report. China's Finance Ministry has pledged to ramp up such outlays in coming months, “However, we are still skeptical that fiscal easing will be large enough to deliver anything more than a modest and short-lived pick-up in activity.”

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index edged 0.1% lower to 38,954.60, while the Kospi in Seoul advanced 0.4% to 2,604.92. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 closed 0.7% higher at 8,344.40.

Oil prices climbed after tumbling last week as worries receded that Israel will attack Iranian oil facilities as part of its retaliation for Iran’s missile attack early this month. Iran is a major producer of crude, and a strike could upend its exports to China and elsewhere. Concerns about the strength of demand from China have also hit oil prices.