Stock market today: Wall Street wavers as Big Tech stocks fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks wavered in afternoon trading on Wednesday, as losses for several Big Tech companies offset gains elsewhere in the market.

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% in afternoon trading, even though more stocks were rising than falling in the index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 78 points, or 0.2%, as of 12:33 p.m. Eastern time. Both indexes set records on Tuesday.

The Nasdaq composite fell 1.1%.

Losses for tech heavyweights helped pull the broader market lower. Semiconductor giant Nvidia slipped 3.3%. Its huge value gives it outsized influence on market indexes. Microsoft fell 1.1%

Several personal computer makers added to Big Tech's heavy weight on the market following their latest earnings reports.

HP sank 12.6% after giving investors a weaker-than-expected earnings forecast for its current quarter. Dell slumped 12.1% after its latest quarterly revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Gains for financial and health care companies helped counter Big Tech's downward pull.

The U.S. economy expanded at a healthy 2.8% annual pace from July through September, according to the Commerce Department, leaving its original estimate of third-quarter growth unchanged. The growth was driven by strong consumer spending and a surge in exports.

The update follows a report on Tuesday from the Conference Board that said confidence among U.S. consumers improved in November, but not by as much as economists expected.