Wall Street is largely unchanged before the opening bell, a day after retreating from record highs as technology slipped and companies in the oil sector tumbled in tandem with oil prices.

Futures for the S&P 500 are up less than 0.1% Wednesday, while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average are flat. Oil prices are retreating for the fourth straight day and have declined about 7% this week.

Morgan Stanley shares rose 2% after the New York investment bank topped Wall Street's third-quarter revenue and profit targets on the strength of a red-hot stock market and its wealth management segment.

Trucking company J.B Hunt soared after it easily beat sales and profit projections, even as both declined from a year ago. Investors were encouraged by the Arkansas company's improved profit margins and sent shares up 7.4% before the bell.

United Airlines ticked up about 1.2% in extended hours trading after the carrier easily beat third-quarter profit forecasts and announced a $1.5 billion share buyback.

In Europe at midday, Britain's FTSE 100 advanced 0.7% after the government reported that inflation in the U.K. fell to 1.7% in September, its lowest level in more than three years. That reinforced expectations that the Bank of England will cut interest rates at its next policy meeting.

In Paris, the CAC 40 lost 0.5%, while Germany's DAX slipped 0.3%.

In Asian trading, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index fell 1.8% to 39,180.30, leading the declines, as tech stocks fell after Dutch computer chip equipment supplier ASML warned of a slower recovery in demand for semiconductors outside of the AI boom.

Chip maker Tokyo Electron sank 9.2% and Lasertec Corp., which makes equipment to inspect chips, lost 13.4%.