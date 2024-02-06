Wall Street pointed toward modest gains early Thursday after storming to records a day earlier on former President Donald Trump's presidential election victory.

Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.3% before the bell and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 0.2%

Investors pored over a deluge of mixed corporate earnings reports as they prepare to turn their attention to the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates, due later in the day.

Lyft jumped close to 24% in extended trading overnight after the ride-hailing app breezed past Wall Street's sales and profit expectations and raised its forecast for the fourth quarter and full year.

Chipmaker Qualcomm climbed 7% after beat analysts' forecasts after its third-quarter net income nearly doubled from the same period a year ago. Arm Holdings also beat Wall Street targets, but the British chipmaker's guidance disappointed investors and its shares fell 6.5% before the bell.

Match Group tumbled 14% after the dating app brand missed revenue targets as its most popular app, Tinder, continued to underperform.

In Europe at midday, Germany’s DAX gained 0.8% the CAC 40 in Paris was nearly unchanged.

Britain's FTSE 100 edged down 0.2% after the Bank of England cut its main interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75% on Thursday. The latest cut comes afte r inflation in the U.K. fell to an annual rate of 1.7%, its lowest level since April 2021.

Inflation in the U.S. has retreated on a similar track, and the broad expectation is that the Federal Reserve will cut its rate by another quarter-point later Thursday.

Much of Wall Street’s run to records this year was built on expectations for cuts to interest rates by the Federal Reserve, as inflation has headed back down to its 2% target. Easier interest rates help boost the economy, but they can also give inflation more fuel.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.3% to 39,381.41, reflecting worries over the potential for a revival of trade tensions under a Trump administration.

“I think everybody’s going to be worried about Trump's tariffs because that’s one of the things in his playbook. And so we’ll have to see how things develop in the early stages of his presidency this time," said Neil Newman, head of strategy for Astris Advisory Japan.