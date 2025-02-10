NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is taking President Donald Trump’s latest threat on tariffs in stride, on the whole, and U.S. stocks are rising on Monday.

The S&P 500 was up 0.7% in afternoon trading, coming off a losing week that was bookended by worries about how potential tariffs could push up inflation and threaten the economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 163 points, or 0.4%, as of 1:57 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.2% higher as Nvidia and other Big Tech stocks led the way.

The bond market also remained relatively firm, with Treasury yields mostly steady after Trump said over the weekend that he would announce 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports, as well as other import duties later in the week.

Fear around tariffs has been at the center of Wall Street’s moves recently, and experts say the market likely has more swings ahead. The price of gold, which often rises when investors are feeling nervous, climbed again Monday to top $2,930 per ounce and set another record. But Trump has shown he can be just as quick to pull back on threats, like he did with 25% tariffs he had announced on Canada and Mexico, suggesting they may be merely a negotiating chip rather than a true long-term policy.

Trump, of course, has already gone ahead with 10% tariffs on China. Those will likely affect Wall Street by cleaving winning industries from losing ones, but they won’t necessarily drag the entire market lower, according to Michael Wilson and other strategists at Morgan Stanley. A big, market-wide impact would be more likely “if we were to see sustained tariffs on a range of countries including 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada.”

Stocks of U.S. steel and aluminum producers jumped Monday, banking on expectations tariffs could help their profits, while the overall S&P 500 index remained relatively calm.

Nucor rose 6.5%, Cleveland-Cliffs jumped 19% and Alcoa climbed 3.2%.

Some companies that have to buy steel in their manufacturing were swinging, but less sharply. General Motors fell 1.3%, Ford Motor lost 0.1% and Caterpillar rose 0.2%.

In the meantime, earnings reports from big U.S. companies are also helping to drive trading.

McDonald’s climbed 4.7% even though it reported profit and revenue for the end of 2024 that was just shy of analysts’ expectations. Investors focused instead on better-than-expected strength for its restaurants outside the United States, particularly in the Middle East, Japan and other markets with licensed McDonald’s locations.