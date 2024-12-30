Wall Street slumps in final days of a banner year for US stocks

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks fell Monday as a strong year for the market looks set to end on a sour note.

The S&P 500 fell 1.5% in morning trading. Nearly every stock within the index lost ground. With just two days left in 2024, the benchmark index is still on track for its second straight yearly gain of more than 20%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 624 points, or 1.5%, as of 10:51 a.m. Eastern time. The Nasdaq composite fell 1.7%.

Big Tech companies were among the heaviest weights on the market, worsening the slump. Apple fell 1.7% and Microsoft fell 1.6%. Their pricey valuations tend to have an outsized impact on the broader market.

Boeing fell 3.2% after one of its jets skidded off a runway in South Korea, killing 179 of the 181 people aboard. South Korea is inspecting all 737-800 aircraft operated by airlines in the country.

The disaster was yet another blow for Boeing following a machinists strike, further safety problems with its troubled top-selling aircraft and a plunging stock price. Its shares have declined more than 30% this year.

Airlines fell in the wake of the crash. United Airlines fell 3.5%, Delta Air Lines slipped 2.3%, and American Airlines fell 0.8%. They all include Boeing aircraft as part of their fleets.

Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.55% from 4.63% late Friday. The yield on the two-year Treasury fell to 4.26% from 4.33% late Friday.