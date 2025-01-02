All sections
BusinessJanuary 2, 2025

Stock market today: Wall Street slips to kick off 2025 as Tesla drags

Wall Street kicks off 2025 with a slip as Tesla's disappointing vehicle deliveries weigh on the market. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones both fell, while Nvidia rose amid ongoing AI enthusiasm. Global markets show mixed reactions.

STAN CHOE, Associated Press
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange is shown in New York's Financial District on Dec. 31, 2024. American flags flew at half-staff there following the death of former U.S. president Jimmy Carter. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange is shown in New York's Financial District on Dec. 31, 2024. American flags flew at half-staff there following the death of former U.S. president Jimmy Carter. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock indexes are falling Thursday to start 2025.

The S&P 500 was down 0.6% in afternoon trading after rising as much as 0.9% earlier. It's coming off a four-day losing streak, its longest since early September, which dimmed the end of its stellar 2024.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 264 points, or 0.6%, as of 2:04 p.m. Eastern time, after an earlier gain of 360 points disappeared. The Nasdaq composite was 0.7% lower.

Tesla slumped after it disclosed it delivered fewer vehicles in the last three months of 2024 than analysts expected. The electric-vehicle company’s stock fell 6.2%.

Some Big Tech stocks, which have been leading Wall Street for most of the last few years, bucked the downward trend. Nvidia, whose chips are powering the world’s move into artificial-intelligence technology, rose 1.6% after following up its nearly 240% surge in 2023 with a better than 170% jump last year.

Some investors and analysts are counting on the AI rush to continue, even though critics say it’s sent prices for some stocks too high too quickly. As the calendar flips to a new year, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives says it’s the ”same tech playbook in year 3 of this tech AI driven bull market,” for example.

Such optimism, of course, can also make contrarians feel nervous.

A measure of how heavily Wall Street analysts are recommending stocks is at its highest level since early 2022, according to Bank of America strategist Savita Subramanian. She says the measure has been a reliable contrarian indicator in the past, and it’s just a bit shy of triggering a signal to sell for those who are leery when much of Wall Street rushes in the same direction.

In the bond market, Treasury yields were mixed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.56% from 4.57% late Tuesday.

In stock markets abroad, indexes fell 2.2% in Hong Kong and 2.7% in Shanghai after a survey of factory managers showed Chinese activity expanding at a slower pace in December. New orders, employment and business sentiment weakened.

Upbeat talk by Chinese leader Xi Jinping in a New Year’s address did little to raise optimism among investors who are hoping for more aggressive action to support the world's second-largest economy and boost stock prices.

“We have adopted a full range of policies to make solid gains in pursuing high-quality development. China’s economy has rebounded and is on an upward trajectory,” Xi said in a New Year message, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

Stock indexes were mostly higher elsewhere in Asia and Europe.

Commodity prices rallied. A barrel of benchmark U.S. crude oil rose 2.1% to $73.25, while Brent crude, the international standard, gained 1.8% to $76.02.

Natural gas climbed 2.9%, and gold added 1.1% to $2,668.80 per ounce.

___

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed.

