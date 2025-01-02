Stock market today: Wall Street slips to kick off 2025 as Tesla drags

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock indexes are falling Thursday to start 2025.

The S&P 500 was down 0.6% in afternoon trading after rising as much as 0.9% earlier. It's coming off a four-day losing streak, its longest since early September, which dimmed the end of its stellar 2024.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 264 points, or 0.6%, as of 2:04 p.m. Eastern time, after an earlier gain of 360 points disappeared. The Nasdaq composite was 0.7% lower.

Tesla slumped after it disclosed it delivered fewer vehicles in the last three months of 2024 than analysts expected. The electric-vehicle company’s stock fell 6.2%.

Some Big Tech stocks, which have been leading Wall Street for most of the last few years, bucked the downward trend. Nvidia, whose chips are powering the world’s move into artificial-intelligence technology, rose 1.6% after following up its nearly 240% surge in 2023 with a better than 170% jump last year.

Some investors and analysts are counting on the AI rush to continue, even though critics say it’s sent prices for some stocks too high too quickly. As the calendar flips to a new year, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives says it’s the ”same tech playbook in year 3 of this tech AI driven bull market,” for example.

Such optimism, of course, can also make contrarians feel nervous.

A measure of how heavily Wall Street analysts are recommending stocks is at its highest level since early 2022, according to Bank of America strategist Savita Subramanian. She says the measure has been a reliable contrarian indicator in the past, and it’s just a bit shy of triggering a signal to sell for those who are leery when much of Wall Street rushes in the same direction.