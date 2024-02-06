Wall Street slips in final days of a banner year for US stocks

U.S. stocks fell Monday as a strong year for the market looks set to end on a sour note.

The S&P 500 fell 0.6% in afternoon trading, on pace for its third straight decline. Roughly 90% of stocks within the index lost ground. On the second-to-last day of 2024, the benchmark index is still on track for its second straight yearly gain of more than 20%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 229 points, or 0.5%, as of 3:24 p.m. Eastern time. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.7%.

Big Tech companies were among the heaviest weights on the market, worsening the slump. Apple fell 1% and Microsoft fell 0.8%. Their pricey valuations tend to have an outsized impact on the broader market.

Boeing fell 1.6% after one of its jets skidded off a runway in South Korea, killing 179 of the 181 people aboard. South Korea is inspecting all 737-800 aircraft operated by airlines in the country.

The disaster was yet another blow for Boeing following a machinists strike, further safety problems with its troubled top-selling aircraft and a plunging stock price. Its shares have declined more than 30% this year.

Airlines that fly Boeing jets wavered in the wake of the crash. United Airlines fell 1.3% and Delta Air Lines slipped 0.7%.

Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.55% from 4.63% late Friday. The yield on the two-year Treasury fell to 4.26% from 4.33% late Friday.