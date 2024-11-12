Stock market today: Wall Street slips as the Trump trade cools

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are slipping Tuesday as some momentum comes out of the torrid “Trump trade” that swept Wall Street following Donald Trump’s presidential victory.

The S&P 500 was 0.3% lower in afternoon trading, coming off its latest all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 242 points, or 0.6%, as of 12:03 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.2%.

Stocks have been broadly rising on expectations that Trump’s preference for lower tax rates and other policies will mean faster economic growth, as well as bigger U.S. government debt and higher inflation. Some areas of the market have launched on particularly high-grade fuel, such as smaller U.S. stocks seen as benefiting the most from Trump's America First ideas.

They gave back some of their big gains on Tuesday, and the Russell 2000 index of smaller companies slipped 1.5%. Even Tesla, which is run by Trump’s ally Elon Musk, sank. It fell 3.7% and was on track for its first loss since before Election Day last week.

The stock that’s become most entwined with Trump’s popularity, Trump Media & Technology Group, fell 8.2%.

Helping to offset such losses was Live Nation Entertainment, which joined the lengthening list of U.S. companies delivering stronger profit for the summer than analysts expected. The company behind Ticketmaster said concert fans around the world are spending more to hear artists, and it said trends are already encouraging for 2025 stadium tours for Coldplay and others. Its stock rose 4.5%.

Tyson Foods jumped 8.6% after likewise topping analysts’ forecasts for profit. The producer of beef, chicken and pork also raised its dividend for investors.

Home Depot pulled back 0.8% despite beating analysts’ profit expectations, as it continues to contend with a pullback in spending by customers.

Mosaic fell 8.2% after the producer of crop fertilizers reported weaker profit and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. It also named a new chief financial officer.