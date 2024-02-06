NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks slid Monday after Treasury yields hit their highest levels since the summer and oil prices continued to climb.

The S&P 500 dropped 1%, though it’s still close to its all-time high set a week earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 398 points, or 0.9%, coming off its own record, while the Nasdaq composite sank 1.2%.

It’s a stall for U.S. stocks after they rallied to records on relief that interest rates are finally heading back down, now that the Federal Reserve has widened its focus to include keeping the economy humming instead of just fighting high inflation. Friday’s blowout report on U.S. jobs growth raised optimism about the economy and hopes that the Fed can pull off a perfect landing for it.

The stronger-than-expected hiring pushed Goldman Sachs economist David Mericle to say he now sees just a 15% chance of a recession, down from 20%.

But Friday’s jobs report was so strong that it also forced traders to ratchet back forecasts for how much the Fed will ultimately cut interest rates by. That in turn has sent Treasury yields higher, and the 10-year yield is back above 4% for the first time since August.

The two-year Treasury yield also briefly climbed back above 4% Monday, up from 3.50% a couple weeks ago. That’s a sizeable move for the bond market, and it can drag on prices for stocks and all kinds of other investments.

When Treasury bonds, which are seen as the safest possible investments, are paying more in interest, investors become less inclined to pay very high prices for stocks and other things that carry bigger risk of losing money.

Monday’s sharpest losses hit stocks of utility companies. These kinds of stocks tend to pay big dividends, which means they can see potential buyers leave when bonds are paying more in interest.

Utilities fell 2.3% for the sharpest loss among the 11 sectors that make up the S&P 500 index, including a 5.2% drop for Vistra and a 3.3% slide for Duke Energy.

It’s more difficult to look attractive to investors seeking income when a 10-year Treasury is paying a 4.02% yield, up from 3.97% late Friday and from 3.62% three weeks ago.

The yield on the two-year Treasury, which more closely tracks expectations for the Fed, jumped more on Monday. It rose to 3.99% from 3.92% late Friday.

Treasury yields may also be feeling upward push from the recent jump in oil prices. Crude prices have been spurting higher on worries that worsening tensions in the Middle East could ultimately lead to disruptions in the flow of oil.

Brent crude, the international standard, rose another 3.7% Monday to settle at $80.93 per barrel. Benchmark U.S. crude, meanwhile, also gained 3.7%, to $77.14 per barrel.