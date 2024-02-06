NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks crept to a record as the S&P 500 nudged higher after a quiet Tuesday of trading.

The main measure of Wall Street's health rose 0.2% to finish just above its all-time closing high set last month. Most of the stocks within the index rose, as it danced around the milestone through the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 10 points, or less than 0.1%, while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.1%.

Entergy helped lead the way after rallying 6%. The electric company, which serves customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected.

That helped offset a 5.5% drop for Conagra Brands, which lowered its forecasts for upcoming profit and other financial measures. The food company said supply issues have hurt two of its product lines: frozen meals containing chicken and frozen vegetables. It also said shifting values of foreign currencies are hurting its profits.

Meta Platforms weighed on the market after falling 2.8% It was the first drop for the parent of Facebook and Instagram since Jan. 16, and it had leaped more than 20% over that 20-day winning streak.

U.S. stocks have climbed back to record heights thank in large part to stronger-than-expected profit reports, even after big disruptions recently seemed set to derail Wall Street’s long, upward trend that began in 2022.

Hanging over everything has been the threat of a punishing global trade war following President Donald Trump’s announcements of tariffs. But Wall Street has been taking such actions increasingly in stride, believing they are merely tools for negotiations and that they’ll ultimately prove to be less painful for markets and the economy than they may seem initially.

Then there’s DeepSeek, the Chinese artificial-intelligence startup that said it was able to match the performance of big U.S. rivals without having to use top-of-the-line chips. That raised worries about a pullback in AI investment, which has been a central reason for the market’s stellar gains in recent years.

But big U.S. companies have since said in recent weeks that they still plan to invest billions of dollars in AI, even with DeepSeek’s disruption.