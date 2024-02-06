Stock market today: Wall Street rises ahead of Fed announcement

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock indexes are rising Wednesday as Wall Street waits to hear what the Federal Reserve will say in the afternoon about where interest rates may be heading.

The S&P 500 was up 0.8% in afternoon trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 262 points, or 0.6%, as of 12:33 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1% higher.

The relatively quiet trading is a respite following weeks of sharp and scary swings for the U.S. stock market. Uncertainty is high about how much pain President Donald Trump will allow the economy to endure in order to remake the system as he wants. He’s said he wants manufacturing jobs back in the United States and far fewer people working for the federal government.

Trump’s barrage of announcements on tariffs and other policies have created so much uncertainty that economists worry U.S. businesses and households may freeze and pull back on their spending.

If the economy gets too weak, the Fed could lower interest rates in order to give it a boost, as it has in so many prior downturns. It has plenty of room to cut, with its main interest rate sitting at a range between 4.25% and 4.50%.

But conditions may be more complicated for the Fed this time around. Besides goosing the economy, lowering rates would also push inflation upward, and worries are already high about inflation because of tariffs. The Fed does not have a good tool to fix what’s called “ stagflation,” where the economy is stagnating but inflation remains high.

Virtually all of Wall Street is expecting the Fed to announce no change to its main interest rate this afternoon, as it waits to see how conditions play out. For the moment, the job market seems to be relatively solid overall after the economy closed last year running at a solid pace.

What will be more important for investors is the set of forecasts the central bank will release after the meeting is over. That will show where Fed officials see interest rates, the economy and inflation heading in upcoming years.

The expectation among traders is that the Fed will cut rates at least two or three times by the end of 2025.