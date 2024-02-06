NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are falling sharply on worries that Friday’s good news on the job market may be too good and prove to be bad for Wall Street by keeping inflation and interest rates high.

The S&P 500 was down 1.3% in afternoon trading and on track for its fourth losing week in the last five. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 582 points, or 1.4%, as of 1:14 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.4% lower.

Stocks took their cue from the bond market, where yields leaped to crank up the pressure after a report said U.S. employers added many more jobs to their payrolls last month than economists expected.

Such strength in hiring is of course good news for workers looking for jobs. But it could also keep upward pressure on inflation by keeping the overall economy humming. That in turn could dissuade the Federal Reserve from delivering the cuts to interest rates that Wall Street loves. Lower rates can not only goose the economy but also boost prices for investments.

The Fed has already indicated it’s likely to ease rates fewer times this year than earlier expected because of worries about higher inflation. That’s in part because some officials are taking seriously the possibility of tariffs and other policies coming from President-elect Donald Trump that could worsen inflation.

To be sure, Friday’s jobs report may not be quite as strong as it seems on the surface. The overall number of hires during the month blew past expectations, but “manufacturing is still getting crushed," said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management.

“The macroeconomy may be fine,” he said, “but each individual’s microeconomy could look very different.”

The raises that workers are getting can also be a more important data point for the Fed, and gains in average hourly earnings were below 4% last month. That’s what “the Fed wants to see,” according to Wells Fargo Investment Institute Senior Global Market Strategist Scott Wren.

The nuanced takes helped Treasury yields give back some of their initial bursts following the release of the jobs report. But preliminary results from a separate report later in the morning underscored the issue after suggesting U.S. consumers are getting more pessimistic about where inflation is heading.

Consumers are expecting inflation in the year ahead to be 3.3%, up from an expectation of 2.8% last month, for the highest reading in the University of Michigan's survey since May. Expectations are worsening across the board, particularly for households that make less in income and among political independents, according Joanne Hsu, director of the Surveys of Consumers.