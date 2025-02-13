NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks rallied to the brink of a record Thursday after more companies reported fatter profits than expected. Wall Street mostly yawned, again, at the latest announcement on tariffs by President Donald Trump, which may not take full effect for at least several weeks.

The S&P 500 climbed 1% to pull within 0.1% of its all-time high set last month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 342 points, or 0.8%, and the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.5%.

MGM Resorts International leaped to one of the market’s biggest gains, 17.5%, after reporting stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. It cited growth in China and said trends are looking up for its Las Vegas and North American digital businesses.

Other companies reporting better profit than expected included GE HealthCare Technologies, which rose 8.8%, Molson Coors Beverage, which gained 9.5%, and Robinhood Markets, which jumped 14.1%.

Such reports, along with a remarkably solid U.S. economy, have kept U.S. stocks near their records. A report on Thursday said fewer U.S. workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, the latest signal of a firm job market.

That’s even though many downward forces are weighing on stock prices.

Chief among them are worries about stubbornly high inflation. A report on Thursday said inflation at the wholesale level was hotter than economists expected last month, following a similar report from the day before on inflation that U.S. consumers are feeling.

Tariffs could push up inflation even further. And Trump on Thursday rolled out his plan to increase U.S. tariffs on imports from other countries that will be customized, based in part on how much tax each country charges on U.S. goods.

While economists warn about the pain such tariffs can create, financial markets have increasingly taken the threats in stride. Belief is strong that Trump is using tough talk to drive negotiations, but he may not fully go through with it in order to avoid damaging the U.S. stock market and economy.

It could take weeks or a few months to complete the necessary reviews for the tariffs announced on Thursday, according to a senior White House official who insisted on anonymity to preview the details on a call with reporters. That implies plenty of time for negotiations that could ease the ultimate impact.

Of course, Wall Street’s belief that the stock market is serving as a guardrail hemming in Trump may prove dangerous. If the stock market keeps gliding through each escalating threat, it could embolden Trump to make even bigger moves.

But, for now at least, Trump may be “boxed in” a bit following the high inflation figures that have hit this week, according to Thierry Wizman, a strategist at Macquarie.