Wall Street rallies ahead of Christmas

Tech companies led a broad rally for U.S. stocks Tuesday, a boost for the market in a holiday-shortened trading session.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 177 points, or 0.4%, as of 11:20 a.m. Eastern time. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite was up 1%.

Chip company Broadcom rose 2.6%, while semiconductor giant Nvidia, whose enormous valuation gives it an outsize influence on indexes, rose 1.1%. Super Micro Computer jumped 4.6%.

Tesla climbed 5.2% for the biggest gain among S&P 500 stocks. Amazon.com rose 1.5%

American Airlines slipped 0.4% after the airline briefly grounded flights nationwide due to a technical issue.

U.S. Steel edged up 0.1% a day after an influential government panel failed to reach consensus on the possible national security risks of the nearly $15 billion proposed sale to Nippon Steel of Japan.

NeueHealth surged 70.1% after the health care company agreed to be taken private in a deal valued at roughly $1.3 billion.