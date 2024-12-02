Stock market today: Wall Street opens December near its record heights

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are kicking off December by drifting around their record heights. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in early trading Monday after closing its best month of the year at an all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 55 points and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.6%. Intel rose after saying CEO Pat Gelsinger has retired. Stellantis skidded following the announcement of its CEO’s departure. The U.S.-traded stock of the world’s fourth-largest automaker fell. Retailers were mixed coming off Black Friday and heading into what’s expected to be the best Cyber Monday on record.

Markets on Wall Street inched modestly lower before the opening bell on Monday as they kicked off the final month of 2024 hoping to match November's robust gains.

Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were each down less than 0.1% before markets opened. On Friday, the two biggest and most closely-watched indexes closed out November with their best months of the year.

In overnight trading, shares of Stellantis fell 8.6% after the automaker announced that CEO Carlos Tavares is stepping down after nearly four years as the company's top executive.

Last month, Stellantis — which was formed by the 2021 merger of PSA Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles — said it was laying off about 1,100 workers at its Jeep factory in Toledo, Ohio, early next year. The world's fourth-largest automaker, which counts Jeep, Citroën and Ram among its brands, has struggled with slumping sales and an inventory backlog at dealerships.

Companies reporting earnings this week include Salesforce, Dollar Tree, Foot Locker, Dollar General and Lululemon.

Markets will also get a trove of labor market data this week, including the October job openings report, weekly unemployment benefits data and the all-important November jobs report.

Elsewhere, China led gains worldwide as monthly surveys showed improving conditions for manufacturing, partly driven by a surge in orders ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration next month.

Both official and private sector surveys of factory managers showed strong new orders and export orders, possibly partly linked to efforts by importers in the U.S. to beat potential tariff hikes by Trump once he takes office.